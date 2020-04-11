Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Famer Pete Retzlaff Dies at 88

Image zoom

NFL legend Pete Retzlaff has died. He was 88.

Retzlaff, who played for more than a decade on the Philadelphia Eagles, passed away on Friday of natural causes, according to the team’s obituary.

Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie called Retzlaff a “revolutionary tight end and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise” in a statement Friday.

Lurie continued to say that the legacy of Retzlaff “goes far beyond the success he was able to achieve on the field.”

“He gave so much to this organization and to our sport as a player, general manager, broadcaster, and leader of the NFLPA,” Lurie said.

“He stayed connected with the team and the city of Philadelphia for many years after his retirement. I had the pleasure of spending time with Pete over the years and I will always remember him as a true gentleman who was kind and genuine and who connected so well with others. On behalf of the organization, our thoughts are with Pete’s family and friends as we mourn the passing of an Eagles legend.”

Retzlaff was one of only nine players in the franchise’s history to have his jersey — No. 44 — retired, and he was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 1989.

After retiring from the game in 1966, he served as general manager of the team from 1969 to 1972.

The athlete was also “instrumental” in the founding of the NFL Player’s Association, according to his obituary.

The Retzlaff family said in a statement, “Pete was proud to have played his entire career in Philadelphia. Our family can’t thank the Eagles and the wonderful fans enough for their support that bolstered his playing years and beyond.”

“Pete set lofty goals for himself. He believed in hard work, honesty, and always giving 100 percent effort,” the family’s statement continued. “Throughout his life, he believed in giving back to the community as a thank you for what they gave to him. Thank you to all of Philadelphia.”

Retzlaff is survived by his wife Patty, four children, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.