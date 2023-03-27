Philadelphia Eagles' Landon Dickerson Marries College Sweetheart in Stunning Mountainside Ceremony

Dickerson married his college sweetheart Brooke Kuhlman in front of 150 guests at the Cliffs at the Glassy Chapel in Greenville, South Carolina on March 25

By Emily Strohm
Published on March 27, 2023 11:34 AM
Landon Dickerson
Photo: Pat Robinson Photography

Love is in the air for Landon Dickerson and his new bride!

The Philadelphia Eagles guard married his college sweetheart Brooke Kuhlman in front of 150 guests at the Cliffs at the Glassy Chapel in Greenville, South Carolina on March 25.

"Landon and I have been together for over 5 years, lived in 3 different states, and have watched each other grow in ways you can't imagine," Kuhlman tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"Even with the ambiguity and unknown of our life, when we are together, we always feel at home," she continued. "Marriage is making sacrifices for each other, while being each other's biggest cheerleader along the way. Family and friends mean everything to us and we are so excited to spend this time and celebrate with the people we love most."

The bride walked down the aisle to a guitar and cello version of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" in a gown by Lela Rose from Elizabeth Johns in Ardmore, PA.

Landon Dickerson
Pat Robinson Photography

Following the couple's mountainside nuptials and handwritten vows, they held an outdoor reception under the stars at Hotel Domestique, a 13-room boutique property that they rented out for the full weekend.

Dinner was laid out over a variety of food station stations to keep the energy flowing. "We wanted it to feel like a huge party, so we opted out of doing a sit-down dinner," says Kuhlman. "We also didn't want people waiting in line for a buffet. We decided to do stations where there will be minimal lines and people can eat, dance, and never stop partying."

Kuhlman adds that incorporating the outdoors was an important part of the couple's wedding vision.

"We wanted a ceremony and reception spot that had a view of the mountains," she says. "Landon grew up in the mountains and I have always enjoyed hiking, so a mountain wedding just made sense for us."

Landon Dickerson
Pat Robinson Photography

The couple first began dating on May 5, 2017.

"Landon proposed to me on the same day four years later in the same spot, Gulf Shores, Alabama," says Kuhlman, adding, "We met at Florida State University in philosophy class. We both played athletics at Florida State, him playing football and myself playing beach volleyball. One of our mutual friends introduced us, he started showing up to all of my volleyball games, and the rest was history."

After celebrating their love and dream wedding, (which was planned by Love This Little City) the newlyweds plan to jet off for a relaxing honeymoon in Maui, Kauai and Lanai.

