Philadelphia Eagles Debut Practice Facility Mural Dedicated to Superfan Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, who lived a number of years in Philadelphia and was a dedicated Eagles fan, now has a presence in the team's facilities

Kobe Bryant will be a point of motivation for Philadelphia Eagles players this season thanks to a new mural dedicated to the late NBA superstar at the team's practice facility.

According to ESPN's Tim McManus, the Eagles installed the mural at their NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia, in tribute to the lifelong Eagles superfan. The piece includes "10 Rules" attributed to Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others.

The mural features a photograph of Bryant in an Eagles jersey, along with two others of him in his Los Angeles Lakers and Lower Merion High School uniforms.

The "10 Rules" listed on the mural are: "1. Get Better Every Single Day; 2. Prove Them Wrong; 3. Work On Your Weaknesses; 4. Execute What You Practiced; 5. Learn From Greatness; 6. Learn From Wins & Losses; 7. Practice Mindfulness; 8. Be Ambitious; 9. #Believe In Your Team; 10. Learn Storytelling."

According to the Philly Voice, Bryant's former Lakers coach, Phil Jackson, addressed players in a virtual team meeting to talk about the camaraderie needed in the locker room of a championship team.

Bryant, himself, gave the Eagles a pep talk before a playoff game the year they won the Super Bowl, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning recalled in a tribute to Bryant at the ESPYs in February.

“Kobe understood the importance of cultivating the future of sports and more than that, of sharing the valuable lessons sports teach about life,” Manning said at the time.

“He didn’t just give advice, though. Kobe was always asking questions. ‘Hey Peyton, what are you doing at the line of scrimmage? Why did you make this audible?’ He was trying to understand football as deeply as possible," he continued.