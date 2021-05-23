Phil Mickelson Becomes Oldest Major Winner Ever with 2021 PGA Championship Victory
Phil Mickelson has now won six PGA Tour majors
Phil Mickelson just made golf history.
The PGA Tour veteran secured the Wanamaker Trophy and his sixth major win on Sunday in a surprise victory at the PGA Championship. Mickelson finished the tournament at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, 6-under, besting Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen, who both finished -4.
At 50 years, 11 months and 7 days old, he is now the oldest player to ever win a major, and the oldest player to win the PGA Championship.
Mickelson — who last won a major in 2013 with his British Open victory — entered Sunday's final round with only a one-stroke lead.
In his career, Mickelson has 45 total wins on the PGA Tour. He is now one of only 14 players to win six or more majors. Mickelson's last victory came in 2019 when he won the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
"I mean this is just an incredible feeling because I just believed that it was possible but yet everything was saying it wasn't," Mickelson said after accepting the trophy. "I hope that others find that inspiration — it might take a little bit extra work, a little bit harder effort to maintain physically or maintain the skills but gosh is it worth it ... and I'm so appreciative to be holding this Wanamaker trophy."