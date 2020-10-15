Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning Back for The Match III with Stephen Curry, Charles Barkley: Report

Phil Mickelson and Peyton Manning previously participated in The Match II, which was the most-watched golf telecast in the history of cable television

Let the trash-talking begin!

Former NFL player Peyton Manning and golf icon Phil Mickelson will be reteaming for the latest iteration of The Match — this time playing with NBA star Stephen Curry and basketball legend Charles Barkley, according to Sportico.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Match III will reportedly be held on Friday, Nov. 27, according to the outlet. As with previous iterations of the golf special, there will be a charitable component. Sportico reported that sources said the November beneficiaries will be historically black colleges and universities.

Turner Sports did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for confirmation or comment.

The Match II was the most-watched golf telecast in the history of cable television when it aired in May.

According to Turner Sports, an average of 5.8 million viewers tuned into TNT to watch Team Tiger Woods and Manning ultimately pull out the victory over Mickelson and then-teammate Tom Brady. Between 5:45 and 6 p.m. EST, the broadcast peaked at 6.3 million viewers.

While the match included plenty of ribbing between the athletes, the event managed to raise $20 million for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief.

Brady captured most of the spotlight during the event for one moment in which his ripped pants were on full display to the TV cameras.

"Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess..." he joked on Twitter after the wardrobe malfunction went viral on social media.

RELATED VIDEO: Tiger Woods Ties for Most PGA Tour Titles Ever with 82nd Career Victory