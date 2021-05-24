"He's actually a big motivation, because of how hard he works to be the best and to elongate his career," Phil Mickelson said of the seven-time Super Bowl champion

Phil Mickelson, Who Just Became Oldest Ever Golf Major Winner, Says He’s 'Inspired' by Tom Brady

Phil Mickelson isn't hiding his admiration for Tom Brady following his historic PGA Championship win over the weekend.

By securing the 103rd PGA Championship in South Carolina on Sunday, Mickelson became the oldest player to ever win a major, and the oldest player to win the tournament. The longtime golfer completed the feat at 50 years, 11 months, and 7 days old.

During an interview with ESPN following the big win, Mickelson said he received some added motivation from Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl championship in February at 43 years old.

"So I'm very inspired by Tom Brady," Mickelson said.

Brady won the Super Bowl during his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the only other NFL team he has played for following his departure from the New England Patriots after a two-decade stint with the club.

"He's actually a big motivation," Mickelson continued, "because of how hard he works to be the best and to elongate his career."

Brady also tipped his hat to Mickelson following tournament.

"That's my quarterback!!!" Brady wrote on Twitter Sunday afternoon. "LFG Phil Mickelson!"

In a post to his Instagram Story, Brady shared a picture of Mickelson surrounded by fans at the tournament.

"Amazing congrats Phil Mickelson!" Brady wrote. "The thrill of victory and inspiring for us all."

