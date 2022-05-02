Phil Knight Recounts Nike's Creation After Firing as Sports Gear Giant Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Phil Knight and legendary track and field coach Bill Bowerman went on to create Nike after their company was fired from a licensing partnership in 1972

One of the most important days in the history of sports apparel occurred 50 years ago, this month.

On May 1, 1972, business partners Phil Knight, Bill Bowerman, and their company, Blue Ribbon Sports, were fired from a partnership with Japanese shoemaker Onitsuka Co.

But as Knight recalled in a letter posted to Instagram over the weekend, the setback eventually led to the company developing its own shoe line under the name "Nike."

"Basically from that day, we were on our own," Knight said of the firing in a letter posted by Nike on Sunday. "What could have been a gut punch, was a royal kick in the butt that pushed us forward. We were fired.

"I remember thinking, 'This is it- this is the moment. This is the moment we've been waiting for,' " Knight, 84, recalled.

"Our moment," the Oregon native added. "No more working for someone else. If we're going to succeed, or fail, we should do so on our own terms, with our own ideas, with our own brand. And just like that, Nike was born."

Nike, of course, would become a global brand thanks to partnerships with some of the most important athletes in history, including former NBA star Michael Jordan. Today, the company is worth over $194 billion.

"We had a dream, our love for sports, a ton of ambition, a trunk full of running shoes, and a big Swoosh on all of them. The rest is history. Our history," Knight said in his letter.

"That day, we were 30 people around a table," he continued. "Looking back, we were pretty damn far from a dream team, but we are athletes, and we did what athletes do best: We got better. Every day we got better. With every shoe, we got better. With every new idea, we got better. With every mistake, we got better. And because of that, every athlete got better."

According to his 2016 memoir, Shoe Dog, Knight recalled how he began developing his own shoe line after sensing Onitsuka was going to end their partnership with Blue Ribbon. Though he wanted to name this new brand "Dimension Six," one of Blue Ribbon's employees suggested "Nike" after thinking of it in a dream. (Nike is the Greek goddess of victory.)

