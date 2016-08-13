Fan Gets Tattoo of Michael Phelps' Meme-Making Mean Mug

It was the mean mug seen around the world. And now, it’ll be the mean mug seen forever on one fan’s body.

Decorated Olympian Michael Phelps – who earned four gold medals so far at the 2016 Summer Olympics – launched a thousand memes when he mean-mugged rival Chad le Clos before they went head-to-head in Rio for the finals for the 200-meter butterfly.

But one fan has taken it to the next level.

Ricky Fung wasted no time getting the intense face tattooed on his right leg, revealing the look Friday on the Instagram account of the Toronto tattoo shop he owns, Chronic Ink.

“I wasn’t even a big Phelps fan before this, and I’m not really a swim fan,” Fung told ESPN. “But just seeing him go out and win the way he has has been inspiring to me.”

Michael Phelps Source: NBC

Chronk Ink employee Livia Tsang tattooed the image on her boss on Thursday. “He had always talked about getting a sleeve of athletes and famous people,” she told the sports network.

At the time of the ink, Phelps had not yet raced Le Clos in the final. When he did – and won the gold – the tattoo took on a whole new meaning for Fung.

“Looking at that is a good reminder every day to go out with focus and dominate like he did,” he said.

Phelps’s face won’t be alone on Fung’s calf for long. He says it’ll be the first image on what will eventually be a tattoo sleeve on leg.