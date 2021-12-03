PGA Tour Shares Video of Tiger Woods' Swing After He Says Future in Pro Golf Remains Uncertain

Earlier this week, Tiger Woods made no commitments regarding his return to pro golf in his first press conference since his February accident

Tiger Woods continues to make strides in his recovery following his Feb. 23 car crash in California.

On Wednesday, the PGA shared a new video on social media showing the 45-year-old hitting some golf balls alongside the caption "Full swing Woods."

The day prior, Woods made no commitments regarding his return to pro golf in his first press conference since the accident.

"I'll put it to you this way: as far as playing at the Tour level, I don't know when that's going to happen," he said, per USA Today. "Now, I'll play a round here or there, a little hit and giggle, I can do something like that. The USGA suggested Play It Forward. I really like that idea now."

"To see some of my shots fall out of the sky a lot shorter than they used to is a little eye‑opening, but at least I'm able to do it again," the golfer added. "That's something that for a while there it didn't look like I was going to. Now I'm able to participate in the sport of golf. Now to what level, I do not know that."

Woods later added, per Golf Digest, "The clock's ticking, I'm not getting any younger."

In November, Woods shared the first video on social media of himself playing golf following his accident, which he captioned, "Making progress."

Later that month, Woods told Golf Digest that while he believes playing the tour again one day is "realistic," he will never play full-time "ever again." Instead, he plans to "pick and choose a few events each year" to participate in.

"You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that's how I'm going to have to play it from now on," Woods told the outlet. "It's an unfortunate reality, but it's my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it."

Tiger Woods Credit: Doug Ferguson/AP/Shutterstock

Woods, who suffered serious orthopedic injuries to his right leg as a result of the single-car crash, also confirmed to Golf Digest that losing his limb was under consideration at one point.