PGA Tour to Return in June with No Fans at First 4 Events

The PGA Tour has officially revised its 2019-2020 season schedule, in addition to plans for the following season’s opening as nearly all sporting events have been halted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Golf will kick off again with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, from June 11-14, the PGA Tour announced Thursday.

“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA Tour and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role — responsibly — in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” commissioner Jay Monahan said in a satement. “Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when — working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities — it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”

Play will resume on the tour with no fans in attendance during the first four events, which are the Charles Schwab Challenge (June 11-14), RBC Heritage (June 18-21), Travelers Championship (June 25-28), and the Rocket Mortgage Classic (July 2-5).

The John Deere Classic, set to take place on July 9-12, will be the first event where fans are allowed back on the tournament grounds, per the current guidelines.

The 2020 majors championships are tentatively scheduled to begin Aug. 6-9 with the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. The 2019-2020 season will end with the Tour Championship on Sept. 4-7 at East Lake.

The 2020-2021 season is currently set to start as scheduled with the Safeway Open on Sept. 10-13 and will consist of six majors, assuming all goes as planned.

Thus far, only the fall portion of the 2020-2021 schedule has been announced with new dates for the U.S. Open and Masters, which will take place Sept. 17-20 and Nov. 12-15, respectively.

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier has been permanently removed from the PGA Tour’s schedule.

Nearly all major sports have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The NBA and NHL have each suspended their seasons.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled for 2021, while the Boston Marathon, Kentucky Derby, and 2020 French Open have all been pushed back to September.

