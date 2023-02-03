Peyton Manning Reveals Unique Super Bowl Advice He Texted to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 'Keep Your Routine'

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is preparing for his first Super Bowl and has received advice from an NFL legend — Peyton Manning.

"Jalen and I text throughout the season," the two-time Super Bowl winner tells PEOPLE.

Manning says he even sent the 24-year-old Eagles quarterback a congratulatory text after Philadelphia defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship last month.

Now that Hurts, who Manning calls "a durable, great contender," is headed to his first Super Bowl, Manning is revealing the advice he shared.

"Some advice that someone gave me about playing a Super Bowl is just to try to keep your routine as close to the same as possible as you have all season," says Manning. "It's tough to do that because of the media requirements, and you're staying in a hotel, and you're busting the practice, and you've got family in town."

Manning says those circumstances can create "a lot of potential distraction" for players during the big weekend. "To me, that was really good advice to try to do things as much the same as you have all year to get you comfortable for Sunday's game."

The Manningcast host has "no doubt" that Hurts will be "in good shape" for the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Arizona. "Jalen has a pretty good idea of what he's getting into because of the huge games he's played in college," says Manning. "But the Super Bowl is different. It stands alone."

Manning also praised Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, telling PEOPLE that both Hurts and Mahomes "had incredible seasons" this year. "There's no surprise that both these guys have led their team to this game."

Although Manning retired in 2016, NFL fans have still been able to enjoy his other talents. In addition to The Manningcast, he's getting ready to premiere a new series – History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning.

Manning says he wanted to host the History Channel series because "it wasn't about sports." One of the show's episodes highlights the greatest stadiums in the world, which Manning says he enjoyed learning about while recording his segments.

"I think it's important for people to know the history," says Manning. "I've always been that way. Everybody uses the term GOAT, it seems like mostly when it comes to sports, players, teams, top 10 rankings."

For Manning, "doing a show that involved" historical aspects was appealing to him, but it was the variety of topics that sealed the deal.

"The fact that we're doing a show about history's greatest of all time in all these different categories, stadiums, candy, daredevils, toys, that's what drew me to it," he explains. "I learned a lot, and I wanted to be a part of that."