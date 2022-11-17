Peyton Manning Admits He Fell During an Intense Game of Pickleball with Eli: 'I'm an Average Player'

As a former QB for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about being sacked, tackled and taken to the ground. But although his days on the gridiron are years in the past, his unpredictable future on the pickleball court has only just begun.

While chatting about his latest Frito-Lay commercial ahead of the World Cup, Peyton opened up to PEOPLE about an intense pickleball game he had with his brother, Eli Manning — and let's just say, the all-star athlete goes hard.

"I did take a fall," Peyton, 46, admits to PEOPLE exclusively on Tuesday — but as the true athlete that he is, the Super Bowl champ's sure to note, "I got up, I kept playing. That's the main thing."

On Friday, Eli, 41, revealed to PEOPLE that he was "a little bit better" at the veggie-titled sport compared to his older brother. He also hinted at Peyton's minor spill on the court, referencing a game they played on a recent family vacation.

John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock

So naturally, PEOPLE asked Peyton about the tumble. "Eli seems to remember the mistakes and the clumsy moments that I have," the NFL athlete says of his younger brother. "Those seem to come up quite often, so I'm sure [the fall] is what he's referring to."

In comparison to Eli's passion for pickleball, who Peyton says has "really gotten into it," the former Indianapolis Colt admits, "I'm an average player." While he's only played with the retired New York Giant "a couple times," he revealed that he often plays with his 11-year-old daughter, Mosely.

Courtesy of Lay's

"My daughter plays tennis," says Peyton. "She enjoys playing, so we'll play a little pickleball." He adds, "I think my daughter's better than me now so she might be looking for a different doubles partner... I've probably got to step my game up a little bit if I want to keep playing with her."

Peyton recognizes that it's one of the fastest-growing sports in America; therefore, investing in Major League Pickleball — like Tom Brady, LeBron James and Drew Brees — has been on his radar.

"Yeah, I've seen those guys investing in that," he says of the athletes who recently purchased expansion teams. "I've talked to a few people, just preliminary conversations about it."

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Despite his piqued interest, don't get too excited! Peyton's not looking to draft any pickleball players just yet, as he was simply "just trying to understand it a little bit more and where it's going."

He adds, "But look, just like soccer, pickleball, sports, the more, the merrier I think! People like to play, people like to watch, and there's a season for everything and I'm all for that."