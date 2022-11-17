Entertainment Sports Peyton Manning Admits He Fell During an Intense Game of Pickleball with Eli: 'I'm an Average Player' Manning also tells PEOPLE that he's had "preliminary conversations" about investing in Major League Pickleball and has "talked to a few people" about it By Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 17, 2022 11:37 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald As a former QB for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about being sacked, tackled and taken to the ground. But although his days on the gridiron are years in the past, his unpredictable future on the pickleball court has only just begun. While chatting about his latest Frito-Lay commercial ahead of the World Cup, Peyton opened up to PEOPLE about an intense pickleball game he had with his brother, Eli Manning — and let's just say, the all-star athlete goes hard. "I did take a fall," Peyton, 46, admits to PEOPLE exclusively on Tuesday — but as the true athlete that he is, the Super Bowl champ's sure to note, "I got up, I kept playing. That's the main thing." What Is Pickleball? Here's Everything to Know About the Fastest-Growing Sport in America On Friday, Eli, 41, revealed to PEOPLE that he was "a little bit better" at the veggie-titled sport compared to his older brother. He also hinted at Peyton's minor spill on the court, referencing a game they played on a recent family vacation. John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock So naturally, PEOPLE asked Peyton about the tumble. "Eli seems to remember the mistakes and the clumsy moments that I have," the NFL athlete says of his younger brother. "Those seem to come up quite often, so I'm sure [the fall] is what he's referring to." In comparison to Eli's passion for pickleball, who Peyton says has "really gotten into it," the former Indianapolis Colt admits, "I'm an average player." While he's only played with the retired New York Giant "a couple times," he revealed that he often plays with his 11-year-old daughter, Mosely. Eli Manning Says He's a 'Little Bit Better' at Pickleball Than Brother Peyton: 'It Gets Very Competitive' Courtesy of Lay's "My daughter plays tennis," says Peyton. "She enjoys playing, so we'll play a little pickleball." He adds, "I think my daughter's better than me now so she might be looking for a different doubles partner... I've probably got to step my game up a little bit if I want to keep playing with her." Peyton recognizes that it's one of the fastest-growing sports in America; therefore, investing in Major League Pickleball — like Tom Brady, LeBron James and Drew Brees — has been on his radar. "Yeah, I've seen those guys investing in that," he says of the athletes who recently purchased expansion teams. "I've talked to a few people, just preliminary conversations about it." Eli Manning Talks About the 'Pressure' on His Nephew Arch Manning: 'He's Doing Great' Jim McIsaac/Getty Images Despite his piqued interest, don't get too excited! Peyton's not looking to draft any pickleball players just yet, as he was simply "just trying to understand it a little bit more and where it's going." He adds, "But look, just like soccer, pickleball, sports, the more, the merrier I think! People like to play, people like to watch, and there's a season for everything and I'm all for that."