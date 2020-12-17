Peyton Manning Says His Childhood Christmas Celebrations Involved 'Shockingly a Lot of Sports'

Peyton Manning, and his brothers Eli and Cooper Manning, grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana

Football's first family's holiday celebrations unsurprisingly involved a lot of sports.

Retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan this week and opened up about how his storied family of athletes spent Christmas growing up in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The 44-year-old is the son of NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and the brother of two-time Super Bowl champ Eli Manning and The Manning Hour host Cooper Manning.

"Shockingly a lot of sports involved around Christmas time," Peyton told the hosts as footage from his family's past holidays played. "Christmas gifts usually involved some type of new football uniform, a jersey, a helmet."

He continued, "Always an afternoon football game my dad was great with the video camera filming the home movies."

The tradition has continued with Peyton's own family, including wife Ashley and twins Marshall and Mosley, 9.

"Shockingly, also my son has gotten into the football jerseys and that's kinda what's on his Christmas list," Manning, who retired from the Denver Broncos after the 2015 season, said. "My daughter's into the fashion so that's what I've been dealing with."

Also during the interview, Manning said he and his family are "doing fine" amid the coronavirus pandemic, and tackling the "challenge" of remote learning for his kids.