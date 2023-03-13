Peyton Manning Names Martha Stewart, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos as 'Top Industry Titans' in History

In a new episode of History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning, NFL legend Peyton Manning is counting down some of the greatest industry titans of all time — and Martha Stewart, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are all high on the list!

Stewart takes "elegance, class, and homemaking and turns it into a billion-dollar industry," says Manning in the episode, who also names Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the greatest titans of their industries.

Another great pioneer of their industry featured in the episode is Oprah Winfrey, who panelists call "a cultural leader" and "an icon." Manning tells viewers how much he admires Winfrey, who was the first woman to own and produce her own talk show.

The episode also features commentary from a panel of experts who help Manning relay the significance of each industry titan featured, including attorneys, reporters and creative executives.

Although Manning retired in 2016, NFL fans have still been able to enjoy his other talents. In addition to hosting ManningCast during the season with his little brother Eli, he hosts the History Channel series weekly.

Manning previously told PEOPLE that he wanted to host Greatest of All Time because "it wasn't about sports." The closest it came to the sports world was an episode highlighting the greatest stadiums in the world, which Manning said he enjoyed learning about while recording his segments.

"I think it's important for people to know the history," said Manning. "I've always been that way. Everybody uses the term GOAT, it seems like mostly when it comes to sports, players, teams, top 10 rankings."

For Manning, "doing a show that involved" historical aspects was appealing to him, but it was the variety of topics that sealed the deal.

"The fact that we're doing a show about history's greatest of all time in all these different categories, stadiums, candy, daredevils, toys, that's what drew me to it," he explained. "I learned a lot, and I wanted to be a part of that."

Manning said watches the show with his kids, friends, and family because the show offers a fun take on history for sports fans. "It's a good teaching show, and it's meant to be debated and watched with other people," he says.

New episodes of History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning air Monday at 10 p.m. on The History Channel.