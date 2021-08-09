Peyton Manning poked fun at Tom Brady's retirement timeline during his induction speech over the weekend

Peyton Manning Jokes About 'Rival' Tom Brady Retiring in His 50s During Hall of Fame Speech

Peyton Manning knows he'll see Tom Brady join him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday — but just how far in the future that day comes remains to be seen.

During his induction speech over the weekend, the former Colts and Broncos quarterback, 45, made a playful joke about Brady's retirement timeline.

"Next year, acceptance speeches will probably shrink to four minutes," Manning told the crowd, which included Brady, 44.

"Speaking of rivals, my good friend Tom Brady is here tonight, and by the time he is inducted, in his first year of eligibility in the year 2035, he'll only have time to post his acceptance speech on his Instagram account," Manning quipped.

Current rules stipulate that players only become eligible for induction five years after their retirement. So with Manning's timeframe, Brady would still be playing in 2030 — by which point he would be in his 50s.

Although Brady is currently the oldest active player in the NFL, he still has a few years before surpassing George Blanda's retirement age. The late quarterback kept playing until he was 48, making him the oldest player to compete in the NFL, according to CBS Sports.

As for when Brady plans on hanging up his cleats, the quarterback recently said that his family is a big factor in his plans.

During an episode of SiriusXM Town Hall last month, Brady said that he wants to play until he's 45 years old before evaluating retirement. "Things change as you get older and there's a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life," he said.

"My kids and my family is certainly very important and they made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time to watch me play. So, you know, I owe it to them, too," Brady added.

The NFL veteran was drafted in 2000 and spent 19 years with the New England Patriots before making his Buccaneers debut in 2020.

"I play because I love the game. I play because I love to compete," Brady continued. "We shouldn't stop our life, even though we love something because it's just, someone puts an arbitrary timeline on that."