Peyton Manning Jokes He'll 'Be Asked' to Join Emily in Paris Season 3 After His SNL Appearance

Peyton Manning admitted on The Tonight Show on Monday that he hasn't watched the Netflix hit Emily in Paris, which was the focus of his hilarious SNL spot this weekend

Peyton Manning is owning up to a shocking truth after his Saturday Night Live appearance this weekend.

The former NFL quarterback, 45, appeared on The Tonight Show on Monday night and admitted to host Jimmy Fallon that he had in fact "never seen an episode of Emily in Paris."

"I'm not sure I'm going to in the future," he continued. "I feel like I know so much about it now, Jimmy. But I think I'm going to be asked to be in Season 3, like a big part!"

The admission comes after Manning's visit to SNL, where he participated in a hilarious interlude during Weekend Update with Colin Jost.

While he was supposed to talk football, the two-time Super Bowl champion instead raved to Jost about Emily in Paris and joked that the silver lining of potential retirement for Tom Brady could be "more time" to binge the Netflix hit.

Jost, 39, asked Manning to share his thoughts on the divisional playoff games the week prior — but the Hall of Famer only wanted to chat about the adventures of Emily (played by Lily Colins) on the series, currently in its second season.

Joking that he "heard" the games were great, Manning said he used "an hour to kill" before the football game to tune into the comedy-drama and wound up watching the second season straight through.

"Oh my God, Colin, this show has everything: romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism. Not to mention a culinary tapestry so intense I can only describe it as food porn," the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback said.

Breaking down the drama, the ESPN analyst even used a football play chart to illustrate the strife in the titular character's love life.

"Now, Emily wants to go deep on a relationship with Gabriel, and to get ahead at work, but as long as Camille's blocking her, she's got to go through her progressions and check down to Alfie in the flats!" he exclaimed. "Sure, it feels like a broken play, and she's just dumping it off, but emotionally, she's making forward progress."

Later in the spot, Jost said he couldn't believe that the NFL great spent a whole day watching the show when he could have seen Joshua Allen and Patrick Mahomes face off in "one of the best quarterback duels in history" when the Buffalo Bills played the Kansas City Chiefs.

Popping on Emily's signature red beret, Manning explained, "Sure, watching football was the safe thing to do, that's what everyone expected me to do. But if I've learned anything from Emily, it's to follow my passions and always be true to myself," he deadpanned. "The French have a saying —parlez-vous francais — which means: 'You do you, girl.' "

As for the prospect of Brady's retirement, Manning had more to say about it to Fallon on Monday night, when he shared, "I think if Tom is going to retire, I feel like he'll announce it himself."

"That's kind of the process that I went through when I retired," he continued. "Jimmy, in 2011, when I got injured with the Colts, there were a lot of rumors whether I was going to come back for play or not. Rob Lowe tweeted out that he knew firsthand that I was about to retire."

"And I had to call a press conference to actually say, you know, I always thought I would announce my retirement, not the guy that played Sodapop Curtis in The Outsiders!" he added jokingly.

Manning then went on to say he thinks Brady will "make the announcement at the appropriate time."