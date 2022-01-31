Peyton Manning Hilariously Fangirls Over Emily in Paris, Addresses Tom Brady Retirement Reports on SNL

"I probably would retire too if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris," Peyton Manning joked

Peyton Manning is rooting for Emily Cooper!

Appearing on the Weekend Update segment alongside Colin Jost, the 39-year-old host asked Manning to share his thoughts on the divisional playoff games the week prior — but the Hall of Famer only wanted to chat about the adventures of Emily (played by Lily Colins).

Joking that he "heard" the games were great, Manning said he used "an hour to kill" before to tune into the comedy-drama and wound up watching the second season straight through.

"Oh my God, Colin, this show has everything: romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism. Not to mention a culinary tapestry so intense I can only describe it as food porn," the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback said.

When asked to comment on the rumors that Brady, 44, might be retiring from the NFL, Manning had a few funny ideas on how the seven-time Super Bowl champ could fill his free time.

"I'm not sure it's true, it's probably just speculation," Manning began. "But if it were me, I probably would retire too if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris."

Teasing the idea, he joked, "I really think for Tom right now, it's just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships, sort of like Emily."

Breaking down the drama, the ESPN analyst used a football play chart to illustrate the strife in the titular character's love life.

"Now, Emily wants to go deep on a relationship with Gabriel, and to get ahead at work, but as long as Camille's blocking her, she's got to go through her progressions and check down to Alfie in the flats!" he exclaimed. "Sure, it feels like a broken play, and she's just dumping it off, but emotionally, she's making forward progress."

Jost tried to interject, as Manning exclaimed, "Don't even get me started on the coaching!" and called out questionable advice Emily received from her friend Mindy (Ashley Park).

Later in the spot, Jost said he couldn't believe that the NFL great spent a whole day watching the show when he could have seen Joshua Allen and Patrick Mahomes face off in "one of the best quarterback duels in history" when the Buffalo Bills played the Kansas City Chiefs.

Popping on Emily's signature red beret, Manning explained, "Sure, watching football was the safe thing to do, that's what everyone expected me to do. But if I've learned anything from Emily, it's to follow my passions and always be true to myself," he deadpanned. "The French have a saying —parlez-vous francais — which means: 'You do you, girl.' "