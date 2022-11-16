Peyton Manning Says David Beckham Can Throw a Spiral: 'I Was Very Impressed'

Manning thinks that Beckham, though, wouldn't want him on the soccer pitch: "I don't think he was too impressed"

Published on November 16, 2022 11:14 AM
Peyton Manning and David Beckham in Frito-Lay World Cup Commercial
Peyton Manning and David Beckham. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty, Matthew Lewis/Getty

David Beckham's American football skills are Peyton Manning approved.

The two-time Super Bowl champion teamed up with the three-time FIFA World Cup player for a brand-new commercial ahead of the 2023 World Cup, and you can be sure sports were played in between takes when the cameras weren't rolling.

While chatting about the Frito-Lay spot, Manning talked up Beckham's pigskin skills — and it's safe to say, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback was "very impressed with his American football game."

"David Beckham can throw a spiral," Manning tells PEOPLE exclusively. "David wanted to push himself a little bit and didn't want to do the 10-yard pass. He was backing up to 25, 30 yards."

For an athlete that isn't allowed to use his hands in his own sport, Manning confirms that Beckham "throws [the football] well" and "catches it well."

"It's always a good sign for me if a person can catch a pass," the all-star QB says.

Although Beckham's got hands, it's his soccer speed and agility that would make him a valuable American football player should he ever enter the sport. If it was up to Manning, he'd draft Beckham in a position based on his impressive "maneuver" abilities.

"I think a slot receiver would be a good fit for David Beckham," reveals the NFL legend. "Right there working across the middle... and somehow, I think he would find a way to stay away from those linebackers and competitive guys," he adds.

Peyton Manning and David Beckham in Frito-Lay World Cup Commercial
Frito-Lay

As for what Beckham thinks of Manning's soccer skills? "I don't think he was too impressed," he says with a laugh. "David is sometimes hard to read."

Manning continues, "He has that stoic look from time to time where I don't think he wanted to hurt my feelings by telling me to stop kicking the ball." The quarterback adds, "I was much more impressed with his football skills."

Believe it or not, it wasn't until Manning and Beckham teamed up to film the Frito-Lay World Cup commercial that they met for the first time. "I've known about him obviously for a long time... but that was the first time I got to meet him," reveals the NFL star.

Peyton Manning and David Beckham in Frito-Lay World Cup Commercial
Frito-Lay

"He and I just never crossed paths anywhere before, but I'm a huge fan of his and the way he's handled himself," Manning adds of Beckham. "I was honored to be asked by Frito-Lay to be a part of it."

The commercial, directed by Hollywood filmmaker Michael Bay, strives to settle the age-old debate ahead of the World Cup that begs the question: is the sport called soccer or football? But despite where fans stand on the heated topic, Manning wants to make one thing clear.

"I think the main thing, no matter what you call it, is that Frito-Lay is talking about bringing people together," he says. "Sports bring people together. I think that's the power of the commercial."

