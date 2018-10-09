Peyton Manning Has a Message for Drew Brees After Saints Quarterback Breaks His Passing Record

Peyton Manning has nothing but love for Drew Brees — even though Brees just beat Manning’s record as the NFL’s all-time passing leader.

In a silly video posted to the Denver Broncos’ Facebook page on Tuesday, Manning congratulated the New Orleans Saints’ 39-year-old quarterback for his triumph.

“Drew, for a thousands days I’ve held the record for all time pass yards in the NFL. And I got to tell you, it’s been the greatest thousands days of my life. And thanks to you, that’s over now and you’ve ruined that for me,” Manning, 42, said in the clip, preparing food the entire time. “Thank you very much. I have nothing left to look forward to except slicing my tomatoes, making dinner for my family and putting together this wedge salad.”

“In all seriousness, Drew, congratulations on this record,” Manning added, showing a picture of them taken back in 2000. “You’ve done it the right way. All your hard work and dedication have paid off. You and I have come a long way since this picture. … So way to go, proud of you, and good luck the rest of the way.”

Peyton Manning and Drew Brees Eric Christian Smith/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Butch Dill/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Brees topped Manning’s record of 71,940 career passing yards during Monday’s game against the Washington Redskins at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, with a 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Tre’Quan Smith.

He celebrated by hugging his teammates on the field before heading to the sidelines, where wife Brittany and his four children were waiting with hugs and kisses. “You can accomplish anything in life you’re willing to work for, right?” he was heard telling his kids.

By game’s end, Brees had 363 yards and three scores under his belt, had completed 26 of 29 passes, and helped the Broncos gain victory over the Redskins 29-17.

Amazing moment. Drew Brees to his boys after his record-breaking TD pass: "I love you guys so much. You can accomplish anything in life if you're willing to work for it! Alright?" pic.twitter.com/lKSVlFazyk — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) October 9, 2018

“It played out even greater than I ever could’ve imagined,” Brees told reporters afterwards, ESPN reported. “It’s hard for me to reflect too much right now because my career’s not done. There are still goals to be accomplished, there are still challenges to be met. So I’m still very focused on that. And yet when something like this happens, and there’s so many people that are responsible for that, that can be a part of that, that makes me happy.”

“It makes me proud, and it makes me extremely grateful for the opportunity to play this game and to have played it as long as I’ve been able to play it, to have wound up in New Orleans, which you all know that story,” he added. “So it’s just been an unbelievable journey and I’m just so grateful.”

Meanwhile, Brees is on track to top Manning’s touchdown record too.

“Let this serve as a congratulations for the touchdown record cause as you can see I’m very busy,” Manning joked in his video. “I don’t have time doing these videos for you, congratulating you.”