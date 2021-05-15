Peyton Manning flexed his impressive NFL career while fumbling during his job as an intern

Peyton Manning Becomes the Broncos’ ‘Summer Intern’: ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’

Peyton Manning's career in the NFL isn't over just yet!

The Denver Broncos revealed on Wednesday that they brought back the beloved quarterback in a new role: summer intern.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Ever since my retirement I've maintained this itch to get back into football and the time has finally come," Peyton, 45, said in a video announcing the Broncos 2021 football schedule Wednesday.

"The Broncos have brought me back and afforded me the opportunity of a lifetime…. A summer internship," Peyton joked.

The video showed the new "intern" launching mail into people's offices, scrubbing footballs, polishing memorabilia, maintaining the grass, calling out football orders and teaching the Broncos mascot, Thunder, the proper form to spin in an office chair.

During his busy day, Peyton received a prank call from his brother and former New York Giants quarterback, Eli Manning.

"Eli, I told you I'm working, don't bother me," he scoffed before hanging up.

Peyton also had few mishaps throughout the day, such as shrinking football jerseys in the dryer, dropping footballs in the pool, and other unprofessional acts.

"I think things are going great so far," the former Broncos quarterback said in the video. "I've been able to apply my real-world experiences and skill set to this internship."

RELATED VIDEO: Eli Manning Retires from NFL, Ending 16-Season Career with the New York Giants

The decorated football player — who played for the Indianapolis Colts for 14 seasons and four seasons with the Broncos before retiring — also noted that despite his lengthy resume, he still had plenty to learn.

"I thought my resume was pretty extensive. I mean, I have between all 32 NFL teams, but I've learned not even a Hall-of-Famer knows everything," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Eventually, Manning printed out the 2021 Broncos schedule and showed it to fans — despite it being labeled "confidential."

It's unclear if the NFL player was let go after his day interning at the office.