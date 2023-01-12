Peyton Hillis Taken Off Ventilator and 'On the Road to Recovery' After Saving His Kids from Drowning

Peyton Hillis is "on the road to recovery," according to his girlfriend Angela Cole.

Cole, 28, called Hillis "a hero," and shared a positive update on his condition via social media on Wednesday. "Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery," she wrote on Instagram.

The former NFL star still has "a ways ahead of him," after saving his kids from drowning on Jan. 5 in Pensacola Beach in Florida.

Cole said she was "so proud" of Hillis and "incredibly grateful" for family and the medical team working on Hillis' recovery. The actress and singer added that "prayers and love" have made "all the difference" in Hillis's recovery.

"Today was a good day," Cole added.

The athlete's sister, Hayley Davis, echoed Cole's update on her own Facebook page on Wednesday. "I just wanted to update everyone that Peyton is off the ventilator and is doing great," Davis wrote. "God has truly blessed us and we couldn't be more thankful."

And Peyton's uncle, Greg Hillis, pointed out that "Hayley is Peyton's sister who was also a hero in the water alongside Peyton," he wrote.

According to Greg, both Peyton and his sister "had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance" following the incident. No additional details about her condition have been released.

Fox 24 anchor Alyssa Orange reported that Hillis, 36, was helicoptered to the hospital after the reported beach tragedy.

The former running back played in the NFL from 2008-2014 with the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. He also graced the cover of the Madden '12 video game and has since taken up acting.