Peyton Hillis Taken Off Ventilator and 'On the Road to Recovery' After Saving His Kids from Drowning

"Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery," his girlfriend Angela Cole said on Wednesday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 12:08 PM
Peyton Hillis
Photo: David Kohl/AP/Shutterstock

Peyton Hillis is "on the road to recovery," according to his girlfriend Angela Cole.

Cole, 28, called Hillis "a hero," and shared a positive update on his condition via social media on Wednesday. "Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery," she wrote on Instagram.

The former NFL star still has "a ways ahead of him," after saving his kids from drowning on Jan. 5 in Pensacola Beach in Florida.

Cole said she was "so proud" of Hillis and "incredibly grateful" for family and the medical team working on Hillis' recovery. The actress and singer added that "prayers and love" have made "all the difference" in Hillis's recovery.

"Today was a good day," Cole added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The athlete's sister, Hayley Davis, echoed Cole's update on her own Facebook page on Wednesday. "I just wanted to update everyone that Peyton is off the ventilator and is doing great," Davis wrote. "God has truly blessed us and we couldn't be more thankful."

And Peyton's uncle, Greg Hillis, pointed out that "Hayley is Peyton's sister who was also a hero in the water alongside Peyton," he wrote.

According to Greg, both Peyton and his sister "had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance" following the incident. No additional details about her condition have been released.

Fox 24 anchor Alyssa Orange reported that Hillis, 36, was helicoptered to the hospital after the reported beach tragedy.

The former running back played in the NFL from 2008-2014 with the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. He also graced the cover of the Madden '12 video game and has since taken up acting.

Related Articles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Peyton Hillis
Former NFL Star Peyton Hillis in ICU After Saving His Kids from Drowning
Rodney Thomas II #25 of the Indianapolis Colts; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Indianapolis Colts' Rodney Thomas II Has 'No Doubt' Damar Hamlin Will Recover: 'We All Got Him'
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Bills' Damar Hamlin Is Awake and 'Able to Communicate,' Doctors Say: 'The Lights Are On'
Bills OL Dion Dawkins says 'We are Vulnerable Humans' After Damar Hamlin Injury
Bills' Dion Dawkins Shares Emotional Message After Teammate Damar Hamlin's Collapse
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Bills' Damar Hamlin Showed Signs of Progress Overnight, Says Friend: Report
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Had to Be Resuscitated a Second Time, Says Uncle
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Confirm Damar Hamlin 'Suffered Cardiac Arrest' Playing Cincinnati Bengals
Cory Wharton/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/corywharton_ig/?hl=en
Cory Wharton Reveals Baby Daughter Is Off a Ventilator After Surgery: 'Steps in the Right Direction'
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Bills-Bengals Game Postponed After Damar Hamlin's Collapse Will Not Happen This Week, NFL Says
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin's Family Asks Fans to Keep Him 'In Your Prayers' as He Remains in Critical Condition
Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs, Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills Players Stay to Visit Damar Hamlin in the Hospital After His Cardiac Arrest
All NFL teams changed their Twitter profile picture to 'Pray for Damar'
All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Pictures to 'Pray for Damar' as He Remains in Critical Condition
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock (13692270bl) Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Bills Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 02 Jan 2023
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on Field and Receiving CPR
CHUCK HUGHES While the helmet of Chuck Hughes, Detroit Lions' wide receiver, lies near spot where he fell in the closing minute of play, between the Lions and Chicago Bears
Widow of NFL Player Who Died on Field 'Very Emotional' Over Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) during the Super Bowl 50 Denver Broncos press conference held at the Santa Clara Marriott in Santa Clara California.
Ronnie Hillman, Former Denver Broncos Star, in Hospice with Kidney Cancer
Al Roker attends the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Al Roker 'Rushed' Back to Hospital Within 24 Hours of His Thanksgiving Release