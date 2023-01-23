Peyton and Eli Manning Fight Over Who Their Mom Loves More as They Prep for the Pro Bowl

"She calls me every morning," Peyton jokes with his little brother Eli in a promo for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Published on January 23, 2023 05:37 PM

The Manning brothers are already indulging in a little sibling rivalry before the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Set to air over two days in February ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, Eli Manning will be the NFC team's head coach while Peyton Manning will serve as the head coach for the AFC.

In a fun promo released by the NFL on Monday, the all-star brothers prepare to go head to head.

"Alright bro, Pro Bowl Games, winning coach gets brother bragging rights for a year," Peyton, 46, tells Eli, 42, who quickly agrees.

Peyton and Eli Manning
NFL

Eli adds, "I like it because the big game this year is flag football and the NFC is definitely better."

Clearly unimpressed, Peyton tells his younger brother, "The AFC is better in dodgeball," to which Eli responds, "We're better in golf."

Peyton goes on to claim that his team is better at balloon tossing while Eli brags that the NFC is taller.

The brothers continue going back and forth as Peyton touts bigger brains for his team and Eli says his team takes the title for better hair.

Peyton hilariously strikes a chord when he says, "Mom loves AFC more."

Right on cue, he gets a call from their mother, Olivia Manning, and teases Eli by saying, "She calls me every morning."

Trying to get her attention, Eli waves to the phone and says, "Mom, it's Eli."

"She doesn't want to talk to you," Peyton tells him, before poking more fun at Eli by telling their mom: "He's wearing these tight pants. It's really weird."

In another short clip the league released on Monday, Eli coaches the New Orleans Saints' Demario Davis on flag pulling. Using a blocking sled that a features a photo of Peyton with a silly drawn-on mustache and beard, Eli shows Davis how to "grip it and rip it." When Davis gives it a try, he accidentally tears the blocking sled in half.

"Too much grip?" he asks.

"No, that's perfect," Eli tells him.

And in another teaser, Peyton's balloon-toss feedback for the Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs takes a turn after he critiques the NFL star.

While viewing footage of Jacobs tossing balloons, Peyton tells him, "Wow, come on Josh. This is the balloon toss, we get points for this. Your throwing mechanics are terrible, it's like some kind of running back."

"I am a running back," Jacobs responds.

In an attempt to show Jacobs "what you're doing wrong," Peyton instructs an off-camera crew member to toss a water balloon, which bursts in his hand when he tries to catch it.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will begin airing live on Thursday, Feb. 2, when players voted to the Pro Bowl will compete in eight epic skills challenges.

Players will continue competing in skills challenges and take part in a non-contact flag football game the following Sunday, Feb. 5.

The Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, will host the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season, and will feature players from each conference, including Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Travis Kelce, among others, for the AFC roster.

The NFC roster, meanwhile, will feature names such as Jalen Hurts, Geno Smith, Kirk Cousins, A.J. Brown and Jason Kelce, to name a few — unless players from either conference make the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will kick off live on Feb. 2 at 7:00 pm. EST on ESPN.

