Peyton Manning Teases He's 'Returning to the Game' in Teaser for Capital One College Bowl

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on August 23, 2022 01:43 PM
Peyton Manning, "Capital One College Bowl" Key Art
Photo: NBC

Peyton Manning is excited to announce he's "returning to the game" in an exclusive teaser trailer for his next project. However, the former NFL star isn't talking about football.

"I'm returning to the game – of trivia," says Peyton, who along with his brother Cooper Manning, will host the second season of NBC's Capital One College Bowl. The exciting series hosts 16 teams from various colleges and universities across the country as they compete in the ultimate battle of the brains.

In the competition's biggest season yet, more schools than ever before will compete in a five-round tournament, putting their knowledge to the test for a chance to win the coveted Capital One College Bowl trophy and a life-changing amount of scholarship money for their team.

NBC promises bigger rivalries, exciting celebrity guest shout-outs, and thrilling competition. This season will also feature marching bands, mascots, and a live audience to bring the energy this season. The second season begins September 9 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Capital One College Bowl, executive produced by brother Peyton, Eli, and Cooper Manning, is an update of NBC's former Emmy-winning series College Bowl, which aired on the network for decades.

CAPITAL ONE COLLEGE BOWL -- Season: 2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Peyton Manning, Cooper Manning
Danny Ventrella/NBC

Last NFL season, football fans watched Manning make the jump from retired player to NFL broadcaster as he co-hosted Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli — more affectionately known as "Manning Cast" — with his younger brother, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning, on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

RELATED VIDEO: Peyton Manning on His 'Second Chapter' — Super Bowl Ads, SNL and Maybe a 'Cameo' on Emily in Paris

The Manning Cast became an unexpected hit for the sports network, with the brothers breaking down games with their first-hand knowledge and experience.

Along with the commentary from the former Super Bowl champs (which has also included Eli shaking his hips like Shakira and flipping the bird, uncensored), they also invited top stars from the worlds of sports, entertainment and politics to join them live—including Tom Brady, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Snoop Dogg and Condoleezza Rice.

The brothers are under contract with ESPN for the 2022-2023 season.

