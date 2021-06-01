Petra Kvitová Withdraws from French Open After Injuring Her Ankle During Press Requirements

The French Open’s mandatory post-match press events have been subject to scrutiny after Naomi Osaka withdrew from the competition citing her anxiety in relation to the interviews and depression

Another prominent player has pulled out of the French Open.

Czech tennis player Petra Kvitová announced her withdrawal on Tuesday, revealing she injured herself while attending her press requirements.

"It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros. During my post-match press requirements on Sunday I fell and hurt my ankle," Kvitová, 31, began in a statement on Twitter.

The two-time Grand Slam winner continued, "Unfortunately, after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it."

"It's incredibly bad luck, but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for grass-court season," the Olympic medalist vowed.

A rep for the French Tennis Federation — the organization behind the French Open — declined to comment about Kvitová's withdrawal.

"Hey everyone, this isn't a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago. I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris," Osaka, 23, wrote on Monday. "I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly, I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly."

She then revealed, "The truth is I've suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that.

"Though the tennis press has always been kind to me (and I wanna apologize especially to all the cool journalists who I may have hurt), I am not a natural public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world's media. I get really nervous and find it stressful to always try to engage and give you the best answers I can."