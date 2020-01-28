Fan's Petition to Change NBA Silhouette to Kobe Bryant Now Has Over 1.6 Million Signatures

As people around the globe continue to mourn the unexpected death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, fans are looking to the NBA to change its iconic logo to honor the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Following the tragic loss of the athlete on Sunday, several supporters — including fellow pro basketball players — put forward the idea that the current NBA logo, which currently features a silhouette of former Lakers player Jerry West, should be switched to Kobe as a way to memorialize his legacy.

Along with mock-ups of what the new logo would look like, a petition urging the NBA to make the switch has circulated around social media since it was created by a Canadian fan following the news of Kobe’s death.

“With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo,” the Change.org petition reads.

In just two days, the petition has drawn more than 1.6 million signatures, which the creator of the petition, Nick M., said he “didn’t expect” when he first launched the page.

“The support on this petition has been out of this WORLD. I want to deeply thank everybody who contributed through signing and donating to the petition. When I started this I didn’t expect much to come out of it my goal was 100 signatures at best,” Nick wrote.

He continued, “I hope with our effort that our dream does come true and we are able to see Kobe Bryant engraved into the NBA Logo. Let’s continue to spread this petition out!”

Many of those who signed the petition left comments in honor of Kobe on the page, including phrases like “Mamba forever,” “Legends never die” and “GOAT.”

Tons of fans agreed with the change and shared the updated logo on social media, including NBA greats Jamal Crawford and Larry Nance Jr.

Kobe has to be the new NBA logo….. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 27, 2020

“Kobe has to be the new NBA logo…..,” Crawford wrote Sunday.

Nance Jr. shared Crawford’s post, adding, “All in for this.”

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz also chimed in writing, “Dear @NBA, I think it’s time we change your logo #MambaForever.”

Stars like Justin Bieber also supported the change. The singer shared an Instagram post on Monday featuring a Kobe-inspired NBA logo with the caption “#changethelogo.”

Kobe and Gianna were two of nine victims who perished in a deadly helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas.

The former NBA player and the teenager were on their way to a youth basketball game in Thousand Oaks with seven others when the helicopter crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames.

Sarah Chester and her daughter, eighth-grader Payton, the head basketball coach at Orange Coast College John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, girls basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan were also on the aircraft during the incident. There were no survivors.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by the NBA star’s wife Vanessa, 37, and their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.