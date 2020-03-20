35-Year-Old Soccer Star Peter Whittingham Dies from Head Injury

Image zoom Kieran Mcmanus/BPI/Shutterstock

Peter Whittingham, a former Premier League soccer player from England, has died nearly two weeks after sustaining a serious head injury, South Wales Police confirmed this week.

The 35-year-old was hurt in an accidental fall at a pub on March 7 and died Thursday at University Hospital of Wales. Cardiff City F.C., his former team, paid tribute to Whittingham in a statement posted to their website.

“It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35,” the club said. “The news of Peter’s sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation.”

Whittingham leaves behind a wife, Amanda, and a young son.

“First and foremost, Peter was a family man -— and somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humor, warmth and personality,” the statement from Cardiff City reads. “Then, as a professional footballer… he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better.”

RELATED: Ex-Australian Rugby Player Dead After Fiery Attack Kills Wife, 3 Kids

Image zoom Peter Whittingham Huw Evans/Shutterstock

Their statement continued: “The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us.”

According to CNN, Whittingham spent 10 years with Cardiff City and scored 96 goals in 456 appearances. He left the team in 2017 to join the Blackburn Rovers and retired the following year.

“I will forever be grateful for you taking me under your wing,” Aaron Ramsey, Whittingham’s former teammate, said in a post on Instagram. “You were one of the most technical and gifted players I’ve played with and that left foot of yours was like a wand. I’m proud to have played alongside you and will always remember the young vs old games and you just running the show.

First and foremost, Peter was a family man – and somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality. Then, as a professional footballer – as a Bluebird – he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better. — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) March 19, 2020

“My thoughts and prayers go out to your family, rest in peace Whitts… was too young,” he continued.

Cardiff City owner, Vincent Tan, also paid condolences to Whittingham following his death.

“I have been profoundly saddened by yesterday’s terrible news. I found Peter to be the most humble of men, notwithstanding the fact that he was one of our very best and most naturally able footballers,” Tan said, according to The Sun.

RELATED: Former San Francisco 49ers Player Jason Hairston Dead by Suicide at Age 47

“Peter helped inspire a generation of young Cardiff City fans and will continue to do so. His memory will live on and I send my love and heartfelt condolences to his dear family. We will always be here for you,” he continued. “Rest in peace Peter. God bless you.”