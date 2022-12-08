Pete Davidson Returns to Instagram, This Time in Joint Account with Eli Manning

Pete Davidson and Eli Manning have teamed up to launch a joint Instagram account.

The famously anti-social media Saturday Night Live alumnus, 29, and the New York Giants quarterback announced their page on Wednesday, their first post featuring a video of two lying together in bed. "Hello Instagram," Davidson began. "I have decided to come back, but only with the GOAT."

Manning, 41, then surfaced in the frame, joking, "Your bed is so comfortable."

"Aw, thanks, man. We've been having a great time on my bed," the New York native said of he and Manning, teasing fans to "stay tuned for more photos on the 'gram."

On the page's description, Davidson and Manning explained, "We both don't have Instagram so we made one together" — linking to some BTS footage of the two buddies hanging out in Davidson's "douchy" apartment, playing video games, passing a ball, and debating whether or not Davidson is a millennial (or "a dumbass," as Davidson called it).

The bonding session was captured for The Eli Manning Show, which was posted on YouTube by the New York Giants.

"Need more Pete and Eli content," the official Giants page commented on the first post of the social media bros.

"This is so random," one fan wrote, while another follower said: "Not only can Pete pull hot models, but he also has Eli Manning in his bed. Goals," referring to Davison's relationships with mega-stars like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckingsale and most recently, Emily Ratajkowski.

In a second post, Davidson is sitting in a window sill surrounded by Eli Manning posters and other paraphernalia, holding a mini Giants football. "My biggest supporter <3 -Eli." Manning, who retired from football in 2020, captions the photo of a grinning Davidson.

The pair followed up the posts with a third photo of Davidson showing off a tiny tattoo of what appears to be a New York Giants helmet.

"Confirmed.. Pete's a Giants fan," Manning captioned the photo, which showed him pointing to his pal's mid-section.

This new page marks Davidson's return to Instagram after deleting his account back in February. Back then, Davidson only followed two people: his ex-girlfriend Kardashian, 41, and actor Sebastian Stan.

The comedian has left and returned to Instagram many times in the past. He first stepped away in July 2018, citing his mental health.



