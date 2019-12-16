Person Found Dead in Port-a-Potty at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium Days After Ravens-Jets Game

Image zoom Doug Pensinger/Getty

A person was found dead inside of a port-a-potty at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday.

The Baltimore Police Department tells PEOPLE that police were called to one of the stadium’s parking lots at 1:52 p.m. on Sunday to investigate a death.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered an unidentified deceased individual inside of one of the stadium’s portable toilets.

“The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy to determine cause of death,” a spokesperson for the police department tells PEOPLE.

RELATED: Man Dies After Porta Potty Catches Fire Outside of Baltimore Ravens Football Stadium

As of Monday, the cause of death is unknown and the individual has not been publicly identified. It is also unclear how long the body had been in the port-a-potty before it was discovered.

The Baltimore Ravens were playing the New York Jets on Thursday at their home field, winning 42-21.

This is the second death related to a port-a-potty at M&T Bank Stadium this year. In February, a man became engulfed in flames inside one of the portable toilets before attempting to put out the fire in the parking lot, according to CBS Sports.