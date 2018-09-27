Broadway Bound! Penn State Marching Band Shares Preview of Special Hamilton Halftime Number

Who says musical theatre and football don’t mix?

On Wednesday, after a week of hyping up the performance, Penn State University’s Blue Band shared a preview of the Hamilton halftime number they’ve teamed up with the university’s musical theatre students to put together.

“You asked. Here it is. A SNEAK PEEK of our halftime show featuring Penn State Musical Theatre,” the band wrote on their official Facebook page, adding both a fire and a clapping hands emoji.

In the short video, musical theatre students pass around a mic while taking turns enthusiastically rapping along to “My Shot,” a song where many of the hit show’s characters hungrily announce that they plan on taking every chance they have to make a difference.

Behind them, the university marching band performs a rousing rendition of the track, complete with countless drummers and brass instrument players.

Since the video was posted to Facebook on Wednesday, it’s already been viewed thousands of times.

Saturday’s big game will see the Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Blue Band has often been recognized for its amazing musical renditions, and once performed on the catwalk at Marc Jacobs’ 2006 spring/summer fashion show.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Hamilton has made an appearance on a football field.

In 2017, Renee Elise Goldberry, Phillipa Soo, and Jasmine Cephas Jones — the talented trio who starred as the Schuyler sisters in the original Broadway cast of the show — performed “America the Beautiful” ahead of the Super Bowl.