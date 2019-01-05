Penn State Basketball Coach Apologizes After He is Caught on Video Shoving Player During Game

Penn State basketball coach Patrick Chambers quickly apologized after a clip of him shoving one of his players was broadcast on television during the team’s Thursday night game against the University of Michigan.

During the first half of the game, with 10:52 left on the clock, Chambers was seen walking up to a group of athletes in a huddle during the ESPN broadcast. The coach appeared fired up as he began addressing freshman guard Myles Dread, 19, and proceeded to push the player in his chest.

At the time, the Nittany Lions trailed the Wolverines by 6 points, according to Sporting News.

After the game, which Penn State lost 68-55, Chambers addressed the incident at a news conference.

“I absolutely love, love Myles Dread. He committed to us as a sophomore. So I’ve known him forever, him and his parents,” Chambers said, according to ESPN. “Absolutely love him. I apologize to him. I was just trying to challenge him, just trying to get the best out of him, and hopefully, I’ll do it differently next time. No, not hopefully. I will do it a different way next time.”

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Chambers reiterated his apology, describing his actions as “inappropriate.”

“I apologized to Myles after the game and I have spoken with his family. My actions were inappropriate; that’s not what Penn State stands for or what I stand for. I told Myles I was sorry that it happened,” he said in the statement, adding that he has “spoken” with Penn State’s Director of Athletics Sandy Barbour, and “agreed there are some things I need to address.”

“I’ve assured her this won’t happen again and understand my actions last night come with consequences,” he said in the statement,” he added.

In a separate statement, Barbour shared that Chambers would be suspended for Sunday’s game against Wisconsin.

“Coach Chambers and I have spoken about what occurred during the Michigan game and he is very remorseful. His actions were unacceptable, which he recognized, and he apologized to Myles Dread last night and his family today. His actions do not reflect the values of Penn State and the expectations we set for our programs and must not occur again. Pat and I agree his actions were unacceptable and he will be suspended for Sunday night’s game vs. Wisconsin,” Barbour said in the statement.

During Thursday night’s game, Dread, a freshman, scored three points for Penn State, according to Sporting News. Before joining the team, the athlete was named the recipient of Washington, D.C.’s Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season, during his senior year at Gonzaga College High School.

Chambers has been the head coach of the team since 2011, and most recently lead the team to victory in the 2018 National Invitation Tournament.

As of Thursday’s win, Michigan remains undefeated throughout their season, racking up 14 wins so far.