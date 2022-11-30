Penguins' Kris Letang, 35, Suffers Second Stroke and Will Be Out 'Indefinitely'

Letang will "undergo a series of tests over the next week," according to the team's general manager, but the defenseman is recovering and is "optimistic" he'll play again soon

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on November 30, 2022
Photo: Gregory Shamus/NHLI via Getty

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Wednesday that defenseman Kris Letang will be out indefinitely following a stroke.

Letang, 35, had the stroke on Monday, according to a statement from the team. He will "undergo a series of tests over the next week," the team said. "There will not be any further updates to his condition until all testing is completed and a medical plan is in place."

Fortunately, he's recovering without any lasting effects and the stroke is reportedly "not believed to be career-ending." However, Monday's incident was the second time the Letang has experienced a stroke.

According to SportsNet, Letang was sidelined from the team for two months following his first stroke in 2014. The Penguins said that "a small hole" was discovered in his heart at the time.

According to the team's general manager Ron Hextall, Letang notified the training staff of his symptoms on Monday. "I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn't right," Letang said in a statement obtained by ESPN.

"While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am OK."

The longtime defenseman added that he is "optimistic" that he "will be back on the ice soon."

Hextall said that the results of Letang's test "were shocking to hear" but the Penguins organization is "grateful that Kris is doing well" in his recovery.

"He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our No. 1 priority."

