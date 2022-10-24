Fans of Peloton's Emma Lovewell will be all too familiar with the way the instructor ends her classes: "Live, learn, love well." It's her motto and her brand, and now, she's expanding on that message in her new memoir and first book.

"It's been this sort of mantra of mine for the last 10 years or so," Lovewell, tells PEOPLE about the phrase. "So, it felt kind of appropriate to name the book [that]."

The memoir, Live Learn Love Well: Lessons from a Life of Progress Not Perfection, will debut on May 2, 2023, and "it's really a book of stories chronicling my life, my career, and my personal life, physical and mental fitness; the whole journey that has created the person I am today," she says.

"It's more than just a prescriptive fitness book. It's a lot of stories. Some are sad, some are heartwarming, some are funny."

Courtesy of Ballantine Books

"I'd like to look at it as a resource for people, anyone who feels stuck or overwhelmed or scared to make a change. [It's] just showcasing that, even the smallest amount of change, can really redirect or change the course of your life."

Fans expecting a linear telling of the Martha Vineyard native's life will be surprised. The book will unfold much like the former professional dancer and fitness model's story did — via hard work, a series of chance encounters, building upon opportunities and talent and being willing to pivot when necessary. According to Lovewell, that's the point.

She says, "I think some people will be surprised by some of the stories of my career. Like, I took a Craigslist job for $50 once and that's kind of the reason why I am where I am today. The road is very bumpy. Growth was not linear. It was not straight. There [are] a lot of interesting ups and downs and some things that people might relate to."

Emma, who now lives in New York, will share her journey from Martha's Vineyard to becoming a popular Peloton instructor. Sasha Israel

For example, that $50 Craigslist job (the details of which she's saving for the book) involved modeling for a personal trainer and meeting a photographer who set her up "with the next thing." It's one stop on the journey that took Lovewell from growing up in an "affluent town" but "not coming from a lot of money" to working with a multi-billion-dollar company since 2016.

Lovewell has been quietly working on Live Learn Love Well: Lessons From a Life of Progress Not Perfection for nearly two years. She's excited to share it with the world, especially the second part of the title, which focuses on another one of her mottos.

Emma believes in progress, not perfection. Jay Sullivan

"Something that I would say in class [is], 'There's no such things as perfection. It's about progress.' It's about showing up every single day," she says. "I think if we hold ourselves to some standard that is unattainable, we will always be reaching for it and always be thinking that maybe we're not enough, or we haven't given enough, or it's not right yet because it's not perfect.

"I think that type of mindset can be detrimental and can really hold us back and make us unhappy. So, I believe in trying to find joy in little wins… What are the little things in your day that you can do that give you gratification, that make you feel like you're moving in the right direction? Celebrate those."

Live Learn Love Well: Lessons From a Life of Progress Not Perfection comes out on May 2, 2023 and will be published by Ballantine Books.