Peloton Instructor Cody Rigsby Reveals Has COVID-19 as He Cancels His Popular Class

"I have never been more sick in my entire life," the cycle instructor said on his Instagram Story Thursday

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby announced Thursday that he has contracted COVID-19.

The 33-year-old posted an update on his Instagram Story, saying that many of his followers had asked about his absence from social media over the past week.

"Unfortunately I've been dealing with COVID-19 for the past two weeks," he said in a video.

Rigsby went on to encourage his followers to take the virus seriously, saying that he has been very ill.

"I have never been more sick in my entire life," he said. "It is a very real virus."

The cycling instructor said he still has lingering symptoms, including extreme fatigue and a cough, adding that "for the most part I'm doing a lot better."

While he'd hoped to be back on the bike by Friday, he said he will be taking another week to recover.

"I promise I will be back on the bike as soon as I possibly can," he concluded.

It is not clear if any other instructors or its New York studio production staff from the popular fitness platform have contracted the highly contagious virus. A representative for Peloton did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.