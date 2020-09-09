The new Peloton Bike+ has a larger, 23.8” rotating HD touchscreen, which swivels 180 degrees for use when riders are taking classes not on the bike

Peloton to Release New Exercise Bike and Treadmill: 'We're Just Getting Started'

Peloton, the at-home exercise company, has announced that it will offer two new models of their popular fitness equipment.

The new spin bike and treadmill will be available immediately and early next year in the U.S., respectively, the company announced in a press release this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“When we launched Peloton, we knew we were onto something special. Now, eight years later, we have a passionate global community of 2.6 million members, and we feel like we’re just getting started in terms of how we can impact the health and well-being of people worldwide through our platform, content and products," John Foley, Peloton's CEO and co-founder, said.

The new Peloton Bike+ has a larger, 23.8” rotating HD touchscreen, which swivels 180 degrees for use when riders are taking classes not on the bike, like yoga and stretching classes. The latest edition has a four-speaker sound system and is integrated with Apple Gymkit™, to allow pairing with the Apple Watch.

It will retail for $2,495, with financing options available. The original Peloton Bike will now be available at a lower price point, $1,895.

Image zoom Peloton Bike+ Peloton

The new Peloton Tread is a smaller edition of the Peloton Tread+ treadmill, measuring at 68” L x 33” W x 62” H with a 23.8” HD touchscreen. It will retail for $2,495 with financing available. The Peloton Tread+ will continue to sell for $4,295.

For those who already have bikes or treadmills at home, Peloton is offering refund or trade-in opportunities.