Peloton's Selena Samuela Is Married to Matt Virtue! See Photos from Their Palm Beach Wedding
Selena Samuela is sprinting off into the sunset.
The powerful Peloton instructor said "I do" on Saturday, marrying tech CEO Matt Virtue in a Palm Beach, Florida, ceremony just under a year after announcing their engagement in May 2021.
"I've been looking forward to finally calling Matt 'my husband' and hearing him call me 'my wife,' " Samuela tells PEOPLE. "I giggle even thinking about it! I wonder how long it's going to take me to stop giggling about it."
The happy couple walked down the aisle at the Lost Tree Chapel to music by the Stradivarius Chamber Ensemble, with Samuela stunning in a hand-beaded gown by Santos Costura.
"I love the ocean, so I wanted my dress to reflect my surroundings," Samuela explains. "The dress is fully beaded by hand and gives an impression of iridescence. It reminds me of seafoam, a collection of sea glass, or a shallow wave gently tumbling onto the shore."
She loves the "mermaid vibes" of the dress and even opted for another dress by Santos for the couple's rehearsal dinner on Friday. Her soft up-do and classic bridal makeup was created by Lynsey Buckelew.
After making their vows, guests headed to the reception at Lost Tree Club to dine, dance and celebrate. The entire affair was coordinated by Jennifer Zabinski Events with event design by Lewis Miller. Samuela calls working with Zabinski and her team, as well as Miller, her "favorite part of wedding planning."
"Because of the planning and assistance, I had zero worries about the flowers because whatever he creates will be a masterpiece," she says of Miller. "I am also obsessed with his flower flashes which were incorporated into our wedding for our 'just married' golf cart."
She adds of their stationery from J Papers, "I also really loved designing our invitations with my mother-in-law Dani. We used William Morris designs and wallpapers as inspiration to create a beautiful invite suite"
During the cocktail hour, guests were entertained by artists from Master Musicians while they sipped on drinks from the martini bar, whiskey bar, and a full-service bar. Signature cocktails included a Hemingway daiquiri and what Samuela tells PEOPLE is "Matt's favorite drink on the golf course": a Lemon Perfect and vodka.
Attendees — which included Samuela's fellow Peloton instructors like Kendall Toole, Matt Wilpers, Emma Lovewell, Tunde Oyeneyin, and Olivia Amato, among others — also enjoyed music by Green Light Booking band Party Crashers at the reception, were able to light up D'Lopez Cigars and pose for fun pictures in a Juju photobooth.
The entire soiree was captured by Sasithon Photography and videographers KEJ Productions.
"I already felt like I was married to Matt," Samuela tells PEOPLE of her new husband. "I've been sure about 'forever' with him for a long time. The aspect of our wedding day that was most important to me was not to focus on us, but on our guests. I wanted to make sure our guests are well taken care of with an array of delicious food, great service, spectacular drinks, unique surprises and electric music that kept everyone on the dance floor."
