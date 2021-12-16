The ad followed the death of Chris Noth's character after riding a Peloton stationary bike in the first episode of the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That...

Peloton Removes Ad with Chris Noth After Sexual Assault Allegations: 'Must Be Taken Seriously'

Chris Noth attends the IFC And The Cinema Society Host A Screening Of "Three Christs"

Just days after launching a response to the Peloton-related death of Chris Noth's Sex and the City character, the at-home fitness company has quietly removed the commercial amid sexual assault allegations against the actor.

The ad — which featured Noth and Peloton instructor Jess King, who was leading the stationary bike ride that Mr. Big took at the end of the And Just Like That... episode before he suffered a fatal heart attack — disappeared from the company's social media platforms on Thursday.

A Peloton spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement, "Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot."

"As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts," the spokesperson added.

The commercial was written, produced, and filmed by Ryan Reynolds and his production company Maximum Effort. Maximum Effort referred PEOPLE to Peloton's statement.

King also removed a previous post on her Instagram about the commercial, as did Reynolds. A personal rep for King did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Two women accused Noth of sexually assaulting them in a new report from The Hollywood Reporter. The alleged incidents occurred in 2004 and 2015.

The first woman, using the pseudonym Zoe, told THR that seeing the actor, 67, reprise his Sex and the City role for the new revival, And Just Like That... "set off something in me."

"For so many years, I buried it," she said, adding that she thought it was time "to try to go public with who he is."

In a statement, Noth denied the allegations and claimed that "the encounters were consensual."

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth said. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."