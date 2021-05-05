Peloton Recalls Tread and Tread+ After Reported Injuries, 1 Death

"I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response," Peloton CEO John Foley said of the recall over a month after a 1-year-old child died in an accident involving the treadmill

Peloton announced a voluntary recall of the company's Tread+ and Tread treadmills on Wednesday at the recommendation of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company is advising customers who already own either of the two products to immediately stop use and contact Peloton for a full refund.

"I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's request that we recall the Tread+," CEO John Foley said in a statement. "We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize."

In March, Peloton commented on a "devastating" incident where a 1-year-old child was killed in an accident involving the treadmill, sending condolences and urging users to review safety warnings, despite further action suggested by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC released a statement in April issuing an "urgent warning" to consumers after 39 reported incidents of "small children and a pet being injured beneath" the Peloton Tread+ machines.

"CPSC staff believes the Peloton Tread+ poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures and death," the agency shared. "In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately."

Peloton Tread

According to Peloton's release, the Tread was only sold as part of a limited release from about November 2020 to about March 2021, and the company is currently working on a repair to be offered in the following weeks.