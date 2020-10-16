"There is no greater priority than the safety and well-being of Peloton Members," a Peloton spokesperson tells PEOPLE in a statement

Peloton Recalls 27,000 Bikes Due to Clip-in Pedals — How to Know If Your Equipment Is Affected

Peloton is recalling the clip-in pedals on thousands of bikes after receiving over a dozen reports of leg injuries, several of which required stitches.

The at-home fitness company announced on Thursday that they had voluntarily recalled clip-in pedals that were used on bikes sold between July 2013 and May 2016. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall affects about 27,000 bikes.

“Peloton has received 120 reports of pedal breakages and sixteen reports of injuries. Of those, five injuries required medical care, such as stitches to the lower leg,” the company wrote in a blog post.

The company went on to clarify in the post that the reports indicated the pedals broke while in use and that the reported wounds were all “leg injuries.”

Peloton recommends that customers with bikes who still have the clip-in pedals in question discontinue the use of the equipment immediately until they are able to install new pedals.

Although the pedals affected by the recall are no longer under warranty, users are able to request free replacement pedals through the company. More information can be found on Peloton’s website.

"There is no greater priority than the safety and well-being of Peloton Members. We take pride in providing the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content that our Members love," a Peloton spokesperson tells PEOPLE in a statement. "This recall only affects Members who still have their out-of-warranty original pedals on the affected bikes sold in the specific time period."