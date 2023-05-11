Peloton Recalling More Than 2 Million Bikes Over Fall Risk — See If Your Bike Is Included

One user suffered a fractured wrist, while others were left with bruises and lacerations after falling from the bike, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Published on May 11, 2023 12:00 PM
Peloton
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Peloton has recalled over two million bikes and urged customers to discontinue using the product over safety concerns.

On Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported the recall of approximately 2.2 million bikes, specifically the Model PL01.

Peloton received 35 reports concerning the recalled model, sold online and in Dick's Sporting Goods stores for $1,400.

According to the report, users said the seat broke and detached from the bike while in use, causing multiple injuries. One user suffered a fractured wrist, while others were left with bruises and lacerations from the falls.

The CPSC urged customers to "immediately stop using" the bikes and to contact Peloton for a free replacement.

In a statement, Peloton said, "Our commitment to Member safety is unwavering. For Peloton, it was important to proactively engage the CPSC to address this issue. We worked cooperatively with them to identify today's approved remedy."

Peloton+
Peloton Bike+. Peloton

The recall applies to all bikes in the PL01 model sold between January 2018 and May 2023 in the U.S., including sales on Amazon and the Dick's Sporting Goods website.

The CPSC said that the recall does not apply to bikes sold outside of the United States.

The at-home exercise bikes rose in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers looked for ways to maintain physical fitness amid lockdowns.

In 2021, Peloton voluntary recalled the company's Tread+ and Tread treadmills after a 1-year-old child died in an accident involving the treadmill.

"I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's request that we recall the Tread+," CEO John Foley said in a statement at the time. "We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize."

peleton
Peloton bike. Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty

Amid additional concern over the safety of pets around the machine, the CPSC released a statement issuing an "urgent warning" to consumers after 39 reported incidents of "small children and a pet being injured beneath" the Peloton Tread+ machines.

"CPSC staff believes the Peloton Tread+ poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures and death," the agency shared. "In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately."

