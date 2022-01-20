Peloton Will Reportedly Temporarily Stop Production of Bikes, Treadmills Due to Decreased Demand

The at-home fitness brand saw a “significant reduction” in sales due to competition in the marketplace and a change in consumer habits, according to internal documents obtained by CNBC

Peloton will reportedly pause production of its bikes and treadmills as there has been a "significant reduction" in demand, according to internal documents obtained by CNBC.

The manufacturing halt comes as the company faces a reduction in sales of their at-home fitness products while gyms reopen after shutting down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Peloton currently has thousands of cycles and treadmills in inventory, the confidential presentation dated Jan. 10, stated, according to CNBC.

Beginning in February, the at-home fitness brand reportedly plans to temporarily stop Bike production for two months and hold off on manufacturing their Tread treadmill for six weeks. Additionally, its more expensive Bike+ will reportedly not be in production again until June. No Tread+ treadmills will be made this year, according to the CNBC-obtained documents.

The production of Tread+ was previously temporarily halted last year following a safety recall.

Peloton did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment and declined to comment to CNBC.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In addition to changes in customer behavior, the brand didn't account for how price increases would affect sales, as well as the lackluster interest in their new product, Peloton Guide, a $495 strength training device, according to the CNBC report. The company said this is a sign of "a more challenging post-Covid demand environment," CNBC reported.

Later this month, Peloton will start charging an additional $250 delivery fee for the Bike and $350 for the Tread.