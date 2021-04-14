Peloton Partners with 9 New Athletes Including Usain Bolt and Allyson Felix

Andre De Grasse, Angelique Kerber, Becky and Ellie Downie, John John Florence, Kathleen Baker and Scout Bassett are also joining the Peloton community

Peloton users will spot some pretty big names on community leaderboards next month.

The company recently announced a partnership with nine athletes from across the sports world. The group includes two of the biggest names from track and field — former Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, and six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix.

In a press release from the company, Bolt said he prefers working out in "a group or community" since his retirement, something that Felix said resonates with her as well.

"Community is everything. I am blessed to have such amazing support in my family, friends and training group," she said. "But my community also includes those who have lifted me up and cheered me on through my professional career."

Felix, who shares daughter Camryn Grace with husband Kenneth Ferguson, said she turned to at-home workouts on days she decided not to travel to the track.

Usain Bolt and Allyson Felix Usain Bolt and Allyson Felix | Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images; Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

"Every day, I like to find a new motivation for training," Felix added. "Some days there are specific training goals and seeing how much further I can go. Others it's just doing my best and making it back home for some family time."

"But it's so amazing knowing I can always get a challenging, quality workout in my home on the days I'm not able to make it to the track or when I just want that extra time with my daughter," she continued.

Bolt and Felix are joined by sprinter Andre De Grasse and Paralympian Scout Bassett. Tennis player Angelique Kerber, gymnasts Becky and Ellie Downie, surfer John John Florence, and swimmer Kathleen Baker are also listed as training partners for the summer.

The company said they would feature training recommendations and playlists made up from the athletes' favorite music tracks.

"As someone who always enjoyed working out as part of a community to help push my limits, Peloton was an exciting concept to start with, and it proved to be a game-changer," Kerber, a multiple-Grand Slam Champion, said in the press release.