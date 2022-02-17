Peloton Launches New Guitar Hero-esque Lanebreak Gaming Function

Peloton is taking its riding experience to 11!

The exercise equipment company announced Thursday that it is releasing a new experience for users, known as Peloton Lanebreak, which "combines gaming-inspired fitness content and music for a fun interactive cardio workout."

Marking the brand's first foray into gaming-style fitness, Peloton Lanebreak is a new workout experience where riders must match and keep up with animated cues on the tablet before them while exercising.

There, riders will attempt to obtain the highest score possible, all while moving along to an upbeat selection of songs that span a wide variety of genres, including pop, hip hop, Latin, dancehall and EDM, among others.

Featured artists are also available to choose from, including exclusive David Bowie remixes and tracks from David Guetta.

Before embarking on a ride, users can also choose from a variety of difficulty levels, ranging from Beginner to Expert, 5 to 20+ minute levels and workout type (Music, Warm Up, Intervals, Tabata, Low Impact and Climbs).

While riders move along to the virtual track before them, they will keep their momentum going through their leg speed while also moving left or right by turning the resistance knob on the vehicle.

Riders will "face multiple obstacles and reward incentives that challenge their response rate and output."

The new feature will be available through the Peloton Bike and Peloton Bike+ models. The Peloton Bike+ "provides an enchanted Peloton Lanebreak experience," according to the press release.