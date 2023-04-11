Peloton's Jess Sims on Why She's Not Afraid to 'Live Out Loud' and 'Take Up Space' (Exclusive)

Jess Sims' fans have heard her say it multiple times: "Take up space."

But for the Peloton instructor – who whips people into shape by teaching running, walking, bootcamp sessions and strength training – it's not just a saying. It's how she strives to live her life, boldly and "out loud."

"When I teach at Peloton, I'm constantly saying, 'Take up space,' " Sims, 34, tells PEOPLE of the classes that she runs as part of the at-home, interactive fitness brand. " 'Don't shrink yourselves physically, emotionally, mentally. Vulnerability is a superpower. So, step into your authenticity.' "

She continues, "Even though you might be afraid that you might not fit in somewhere, you might not be accepted, it's so important to live your true life. You don't want to just fit in wherever you go. You want to be yourself and be around people who love you and support you anyway.

"So, for me, 'living out loud' is not being afraid to take up space, not being afraid to be your true selves," Sims adds.

It's a phrase that she has been thinking about a lot lately, and why she decided to partner with ROAR Organic's new "Drink Out Loud" campaign.

For the Massachusetts native, helping to promote the Complete Hydration beverage, which features flavors like mango clementine and Georgia peach, is a genuine fit — not just because the slogan resonates with her, but because she genuinely struggles to stay hydrated.

"It goes back years, because I used to be a teacher and a principal," says Sims, who used to educate kindergarten kids in a former life. "I used to be a teacher in Houston, Texas, and my building, it was supposed to be temporary, but it was one of those buildings that ends up being there forever, and there's no bathroom."

Sims remembers "being like, 'Okay, you can't drink a ton because you don't get a lot of breaks.' I think that I've just never gotten out of that habit."

"When I work out, I definitely stay hydrated but, during the off periods, I struggle to remember to always have a water bottle with me," she continues. "It's really why I love ROAR so much. It's more than water. It's antioxidants. It has so many other vitamins and minerals."

While Sims may have found a convenient way to encourage herself to stay hydrated, when it comes to motivating herself to work out, even she finds it hard sometimes.

The woman who was very active growing up (she danced and played basketball), confesses that willing herself to exercise can be "tough."

As she reminds her Peloton followers, the "toughest part" can be turning up: "Once you're there, you're surrounded by the community, and once you're in your workout gear, you have the playlist going, it's like, 'Okay, I'm going to do what I can do today.' "

And "the key" for her?

"It's not just about toxic positivity," Sims explains. "It's not about ignoring the tough stuff, like a sore neck, job issues, the arguments that you get in with a partner or a spouse. It's not negating that those exist. It's just amplifying [the] positive. It's acknowledging that those are there, but saying, 'I can either focus on that or I can focus on what I have in my control and what brings me joy and love.' So that's what I strive to do."

It's served her well and earned her an army of fans in the process.

"People are so excited to see us at the studio," says Sims, adding that she's met people from as far away as Minnesota and Houston who fly into New York City just to take one of her classes, in person, at the Peloton studio.

Reluctantly acknowledging that she and her fellow instructors are now celebrities, she tells PEOPLE, "To me, that sounds so strange, but I do understand the fact that we are on screens, and we are looking people in their eyes and saying, 'You matter. You can do hard things. This is tough, but you're tougher. I'm proud of you.' "

"We're saying things that people might not hear at all outside of classes. So, there's this level of intimacy that other celebrities will never achieve with people, because they're not talking directly to the people," Sims adds.

She concludes, "With that comes great responsibility."