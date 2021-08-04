Peloton Instructors Ben Alldis and Leanne Hainsby Get Engaged During Romantic Trip to Ibiza

They're riding off into the distance together!

Peloton instructors Leanne Hainsby and Ben Alldis are engaged, the couple announced on their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday.

Both Hainsby and Alldis shared photos from the romantic sunset proposal, revealing that they got engaged on Sunday while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain.

"I can't believe I get to be your wife," Hainsby captioned her post, which also included a teary selfie with Alldis that showed off her engagement ring.

Hainsby joked about finally being able to show her ring in her vacation snapshots, saying in a video on her Instagram Story, "No more hiding the left hand!"

"He's only gone and done it," Alldis wrote on his Instagram. "The future Mrs A."

The pair, who are based in the U.K. and teach cycling and strength classes from Peloton's London studio, confirmed that they were dating back in April 2020 after eagle-eyed fans noticed that their at-home set-up for teaching classes appeared to be the same spot.

They celebrated their second anniversary together in January, with Alldis writing on Instagram at the time, "2 years down, with many more to come. She's a keeper."

In a blog for Peloton, Alldis talked about how the couple's shared career in fitness helps their relationship flourish.

"We share a very similar mindset on the importance of keeping as fit and healthy as we can; mainly because it makes us feel great, but secondly, so we can be better for each other and for those around us," Alldis said at the time.

