" I love this man beyond the stars," Selena Samuela said of fiancé Matt Virtue

Peloton Instructor Selena Samuela Engaged to Tech CEO Matt Virtue — See His 'Epic' Golf Course Proposal

It's a hole-in-one for love!

Peloton instructor Selena Samuela revealed on Instagram Friday that she is engaged to Matt Virtue, after the Rival CEO's popped the question on a golf course .

"💍 @juniorfloyd27 AND I ARE GETTING MARRIED 💍" Samuela wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and her fiancé sharing a kiss.

"My heart is so full with gratitude and love," she continued. "Not a day goes by that I don't thank God for all the blessings in my life, but this one is truly divine. I love this man beyond the stars."

Included in her post was a video of Virtue's "epic" proposal, which took place at the Westchester Country Club golf course.

The footage, shot from afar, showed Virtue sneaking up behind Samuela and dropping down on one knee as she finished taking her shot. After seeing where her ball landed, and picking up her tea, Samuela then turned around to see Virtue with a ring in his hands.

Though the video didn't capture audio of what Virtue said, it did show Samuela as she covered her mouth with her hands and dropped her club in excitment. She then walked towards Virtue, nodded her head, and said "yes," then embracing in a hung to the faint cheers from off-camera onlookers.

Samuela — a self-described "golf enthusiast" — and Virtue seem to spend plenty of time on the green together. The fitness guru has shared several photos on Instagram of the duo playing the game on courses around the country.

Meanwhile, several of Samuela's fellow Peloton instructors offered their well wishes for the couple in the comments section of the post.

"Congratulations!!!" Matt Wilpers wrote, while Tunde Oyeneyin added, "Congratulations!!!!!!! I'm so happy for you both!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Chelsea Jackson Roberts commented, "Congratulations Sel!!!! ❤️ ✨ ✨" and Kristin McGee wrote, "I am BEYOND happy for you Selena!!!"

Pro golfer Tiffany Joh also commented, offering her congratulations before commenting on Samuela's golfing skills: "But ferreal though, how was that drive??? 😂💪🏻🙌🏻❤️"

On Valentine's Day this year, Samuela shared a photo with Virtue, who sported a beard at the time.