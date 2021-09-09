Peloton Instructor Olivia Amato Is Engaged! See Her Ring

Fellow Peloton instructors celebrated the happy couple in the comment section of Amato's post

Love is in the air at Peloton!

Fitness instructor Olivia Amato is engaged, she subtly announced with an Instagram slideshow on Thursday, writing in the caption, "Sharing a little bit of my happiness with you."

In the first image, she posed with fiancé Daniel Waldron on the beach, showing off her stunning engagement ring for a selfie. Amato's dog Tobi appeared to get in on the action, with the ring nestled in some fabric around his neck in the third photo in the slideshow.

Amato's fellow Peloton instructors were quick to send well wishes, with Leanne Hainsby writing, "So happy you're happy."

Added Kendall Toole, "Yessss the news is out!!! So excited for you both." Wrote Emma Lovewell, "So happy for you!!!"

The New York native is just the latest Peloton star to say "I will" — Hainsby and fellow instructor Ben Alldis just got engaged last month during a romantic trip to Ibiza.

And Peloton's Ally Love tied the knot this summer, marrying her longtime love Andrew Haynes during a five-day Mexican extravaganza at the Rosewood Mayakoba in the Riviera Maya.