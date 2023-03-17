Ally Love 'Proud' of New Role Hosting Netflix'' DANCE100' : 'This Does Not Happen to Many People'

Love, a Peloton instructor and in-arena host for the Brookyln Nets, is moving from the stationary bike screen to television as she hosts Netflix's new show DANCE100

By
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman Headshot
Lizzie Hyman

Lizzie Hyman is PEOPLE Magazine's Editorial Assistant. She provides administrative support to the Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Editor and writes content for both print and digital platforms. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lizzie was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in La Rioja, Spain and interned at NBC. Lizzie is a graduate of Georgetown University and is completing her Master's at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023 10:00 AM
Dance 100. Host Ally Love in episode 102 of Dance 100
Photo: Netflix

Ally Love is unclipping from her bike and heading to the stage.

The 36-year-old Peloton instructor, in-arena host of the Brooklyn Nets and founder/CEO of Love Squad is the host of Netflix's new show DANCE100: a street dance competition designed to find the world's next superstar choreographer.

As a formally trained dancer and a former dancer for the New York Knicks, Love has a deep appreciation for what this show offers. "DANCE100 informs the maybe non-dancer or a novice about how incredible elite talented dancers are, how hard they work," Love tells PEOPLE.

Each week, the eight choreographers are tasked with creating innovative and masterful dances, pulling from a pool of talented dancers known as the "Dance 100." As the choreographers get eliminated, the number of Dance 100 members the survivors must utilize in their performance increases, culminating in a finale where all 100 dancers must be featured. The members of the Dance 100 then vote on which choreographers make it to the next round, with the winning choreographer earning a $100,000 cash prize.

Dance 100. (L to R) Janick Arseneau, Host Ally Love, Celine Edmondson in episode 103 of Dance 100.
Netflix

"As a dancer, you're often taught to be in the back. You are secondary or even tertiary in a performance, even though you were probably primary in the impact of the performance. This show is giving the voice back to the dancers and the choreographers. And that in itself made me definitely say yes," Love says about why she chose to host DANCE100.

While hosting the new Netflix show in London, Love continued to fly back and forth to teach her Peloton classes, a job she's held since 2017 and cares about deeply. "It changed every area of my life. I love my job and I love my community," Love says.

She adds, "We work really hard to bring a level of humanity that we think is fair and honest to every class. It allows me and pushes me to dig deeper into who I am and what I believe and to make sure I've created deep self-awareness in the spaces where I show up, that I'm making space for other people."

Dance 100. Host Ally Love in season 1 of Dance 100.
Tom Dymond/Netflix

Love's frequent return to New York City while filming DANCE100 was not just for her Peloton classes, but also for her hosting job with the Brooklyn Nets.

"I run the show, honey," Love jokes. "I want to make sure that the energy in the building is something that is inviting, that it is one of a kind and that it is definitely Brooklyn excellence. Also, my husband Andrew Haynes is a Brooklyn Nets fan as well, which helps."

"We met at a club in New York City, and coincidentally, it was his dance moves that sold me," Love says about meeting Haynes. The Peloton instructor continues, "He definitely champions me… He gives me honest feedback. He takes my classes. He shows up. He helps remind me to celebrate my small wins. So he is quite special."

While Love wears many hats, she says there is a "method to the madness" when choosing her endeavors. "Everything I do, whether it's Nets, Peloton, Love Squad or DANCE100, it's centered around conversation," Love tells PEOPLE. She adds, "Conversation is the catalyst for change and cultivating community. It's camera work, it's conversation, and it's community and all three of those things literally make my world go round."

Dance 100. Host Ally Love in episode 101 of Dance 100.
Netflix

DANCE100 airs on March 17th, and now that the show has wrapped, Love is spending some time enjoying everything she's achieved.

"I've been working really hard and I'm trying to celebrate these wins," Love explains. "I am the host of a show that's on Netflix. This does not happen to many people, even when they work really hard. I'm just in this space where no matter if nothing comes next, I get to be proud of who I am. And that's what I'm working on right now."

