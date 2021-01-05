"I'm beyond grateful for God's anointing on our love and lives," Ally Love said

Peloton Instructor Ally Love Is Engaged to Longtime Love Andrew: 'Unexpected and So Perfect'

Ally Love is getting hitched!

On Monday night, the 34-year-old Peloton instructor and Love Squad founder revealed that her longtime boyfriend Andrew Haynes proposed to her in a sweet Instagram post.

In a snapshot of the pair in a tropical locale, Love can be seen embracing Haynes. She detailed a bit about the special moment in the post's caption. "I SAID YES (and yes)!!!!! 💍," Love wrote. "... And not because those were private fireworks just for me/us."

Then, promising that she "will share the proposal soon," Love noted, "it was UNEXPECTED and so PERFECT!!"

"More photos/stories to come, but ... TTYL, I’m still enjoying this beautiful time with my FIANCÉ 🤩," she added.

Love also shared a post on her Instagram Story, where she wrote about how "grateful" she is to be engaged.

"So, I'm engaged. I'm beyond grateful for God's anointing on our love and lives ...," Love wrote, before adding that she "will be sourcing wedding planning tips soon."

Though Love keeps many details of her personal life rather private, the certified health coach has offered glimpses at her relationship with Haynes — who she shares a birthday with — throughout the years.

Back in 2018, Love introduced her followers to her boyfriend with an adorable photo of the pair in Paris. "Meet Andrew ... we’ve be rollin’ for a while, and I have to say it only gets better!" she wrote at the time.

"We share countries, cities, create memories and it has to be some of my favorite times of us, although Friday nights on the couch with Indian food comes in at the top too," Love added. "THANK YOU LOVE & cheers to US 🥂💯."