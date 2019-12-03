See Peloton's Christmas Commercial That's Currently Causing Controversy on the Internet

Peloton is getting some heat over its new holiday ad.

Since the high-end fitness equipment company dropped the commercial on YouTube late last month, viewers have started to take issue with its message, as shared in various hilarious tweets.

The 30-second video starts with a husband surprising his wife with the brand’s $2,245 (and up) stationary bike on Christmas morning. She then goes for her first ride, admitting she’s “a little nervous, but excited.”

Subsequent scenes (playing over Tal Bachman’s 1999 hit "She's So High") see the wife rushing in the door after work to get her workout in, and waking up at 6 a.m. to do the same.

“A year ago, I didn’t realize how much this would change me,” she says at the end of the commercial, as she and her husband sit on a couch and watch video footage of her workouts from the past year. “Thank you.”

No offense to the Peloton lady but if your Christmas gift to me is just a video of you using the Christmas gift I got you last year then you’re not getting another Christmas present from me again — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 3, 2019

I’m gonna marry the peloton wife and let her do whatever she wants and bake her garlic bread every night and give her scarves for Christmas — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) December 2, 2019

The only way to enjoy that Peloton ad is to think of it as the first minute of an episode of Black Mirror — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) December 2, 2019

My Twitter feed is really mad about the Peloton ad. My Facebook feed hasn't mentioned the Peloton ad. My Instagram feed wants a Peloton bike for Christmas. — katie rosman (@katierosman) December 2, 2019

Twitter users came out in droves to discuss the ad, mocking everything from its supposed message of a husband wanting his seemingly already fit wife to lose weight to her being “nervous” about riding an indoor bike.

“Oh, yes I love snow. Thank you dear husband for gifting me with a winter wonderland that makes everything hard to navigate while you left for Miami for the year. How did you guess a peloton was all I needed to keep warm?” one user tweeted alongside a screen shot from the commercial.

“I’m gonna marry the peloton wife and let her do whatever she wants and bake her garlic bread every night and give her scarves for Christmas,” another wrote, to which a third responded, “Ad confirms their target audience is rich, in-shape people.”

Other users joked about the husband’s side of things, like one who tweeted, “No offense to the Peloton lady but if your Christmas gift to me is just a video of you using the Christmas gift I got you last year then you’re not getting another Christmas present from me again.”

Despite the minor backlash, Peloton’s stock went up 4.6 percent on Monday, according to CNBC.

“It’s hard to overstate the power of the Peloton brand,” professor Tim Calkins, from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, told CNBC. “A lot of brands struggle with, how do you be both aspirational and relatable? Clearly here they’re shooting for the aspirational.”

Also speaking with CNBC, The Female Quotient CEO and #SeeHer co-founder Shelley Zalis opined that many users were likely taking the message of the commercial the wrong way.

“It’s just about being healthy,” she said. “I think that we need to not go overboard with micro sensitivity in just assuming because a man gives a woman an exercise bike, that insinuates it’s to lose weight.”