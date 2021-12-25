Peloton Announces Collaboration with Taylor Swift for Exclusive Red (Taylor's Version) Classes

We don't know about you, but we're feeling ... like it's time for a spin class!

The long wait is over: Taylor Swift's music will officially be used in Peloton's classes.

The fitness brand announced on Saturday that its final Artist Series of the year will be a collaboration with Swift, 32. The singer's music will be used in on-demand classes including cycling, running, yoga, strength, and more starting on Christmas day.

"Some guessed it. Even more hoped for it. Taylor Swift's music. Now on Peloton. Experience class after class, song after song of Red (Taylor's Version) in one of the most anticipated Artist Series we've ever made. All of the heartbreak. All of the hope. All of the classes, Red (Taylor's Version)," Peloton wrote on Instagram.

Swift's music had once been used in the popular cardio and strength classes but was removed alongside other artists in 2019 after music publishers filed a copyright lawsuit against Peloton, Forbes reported at the time.

Peloton first announced the highly-anticipated final 2021 Artist Series on December 13th — notably, Swift's birthday. At the time, the company kept it vague, saying only, "You won't want to miss this one."

Some of Peloton's other Artist Series that launched this year have included collaborations with Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, and the Spice Girls.

It's been a busy few months for Swift, who dropped the re-recorded version of her acclaimed 2012 album Red in November, which also includes nine tracks "from the vault." Among the songs on the album was the 10-minute version of her hit "All Too Well."

Quickly, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" topped "American Pie" as the longest song to hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. "American Pie," which hit No. 1 hit following its 1971 release, runs 8 minutes and 42 seconds long. "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" clocks in at 10 minutes and 13 seconds.

Swift previously thanked her fans for helping her accomplish the rare feat in a special message on Twitter. "I'm so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it," she wrote.